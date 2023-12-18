Contrasting Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and China Merchants Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $73.77 million 0.70 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.29 China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.22 $20.51 billion $3.94 4.16

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, meaning that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 243.33%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

