Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

