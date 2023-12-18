Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) versus Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Financial Contrast

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF – Get Free Report) and Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rocky Mountain Dealerships and Core & Main’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocky Mountain Dealerships N/A N/A N/A Core & Main 5.46% 16.03% 7.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Core & Main shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Core & Main shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocky Mountain Dealerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Core & Main $6.64 billion 1.34 $366.00 million $2.12 18.51

This table compares Rocky Mountain Dealerships and Core & Main’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Core & Main has higher revenue and earnings than Rocky Mountain Dealerships.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and Core & Main, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocky Mountain Dealerships 0 0 0 0 N/A Core & Main 0 3 7 0 2.70

Core & Main has a consensus price target of $39.45, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Core & Main’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core & Main is more favorable than Rocky Mountain Dealerships.

Summary

Core & Main beats Rocky Mountain Dealerships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications. It also offers third-party equipment financing and insurance services; and in-branch and mobile/on-site repair and maintenance services, as well as provides or arranges other ancillary offerings, such as GPS signal subscriptions. The company offers products of various brands, such as Case IH Agriculture, Case Construction, New Holland, Bourgault, Seed Hawk, MacDon, and Claas through its store and online. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a dealership network of 37 branches under the Rocky Mountain Equipment and RME Deal Zone USA trade names in Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, Western Canada, as well as Tonganoxie, Kansas. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc. distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

