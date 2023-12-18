Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $581.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

