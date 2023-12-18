Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Coterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

CTRA stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

