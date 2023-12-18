Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.07.

BAP opened at $150.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $116.42 and a 1 year high of $160.15.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,710,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,053,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,724,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

