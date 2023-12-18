Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

CRGY stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.