Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Head to Head Comparison

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Crescent Point Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.35, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -23.83% 13.34% 8.33% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Obsidian Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $3.61 billion 1.08 $1.14 billion ($1.21) -5.62 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.61 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.70

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Crescent Point Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.