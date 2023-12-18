Critical Analysis: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) vs. CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 10.10% 11.56% 2.11% CTO Realty Growth -4.51% -0.95% -0.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CTO Realty Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $707.98 million 5.46 $248.64 million $1.14 19.69 CTO Realty Growth $101.76 million 3.84 $3.16 million ($0.43) -40.09

Risk & Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CTO Realty Growth. CTO Realty Growth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. CTO Realty Growth pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 217.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CTO Realty Growth pays out -353.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25 CTO Realty Growth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $20.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats CTO Realty Growth on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

