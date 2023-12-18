Critical Analysis: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) & BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $35.76, suggesting a potential downside of 3.65%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.44%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 11.79% 18.82% 2.18% BTCS -347.78% -45.90% -36.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $13.06 billion 1.18 $3.02 billion $5.41 6.86 BTCS $1.69 million 13.05 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -4.95

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats BTCS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

