Critical Contrast: Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Propel (OTCMKTS:PRLPF – Get Free Report) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Propel and Medallion Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Propel alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial $176.89 million 1.25 $43.84 million $2.34 4.03

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Propel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propel N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 21.77% 14.06% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Propel and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Propel and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propel 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medallion Financial has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Propel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Propel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propel

(Get Free Report)

Propel Holdings Inc. operates as an online financial technology company. The company's online lending platform facilitates access to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services. The company was formerly known as 2288984 Ontario Inc. and changed its name to Propel Holdings Inc. in June 2021. Propel Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.