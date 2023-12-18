Critical Contrast: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) vs. Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $168.05 million 0.96 $4.37 million ($0.02) -49.05 Taseko Mines $471.90 million 0.84 -$19.98 million $0.02 69.00

Amerigo Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taseko Mines. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -1.37% -1.97% -1.03% Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amerigo Resources and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.28, suggesting a potential upside of 65.22%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Amerigo Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.01, meaning that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

