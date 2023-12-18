Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 155.8% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.00 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

