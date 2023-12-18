Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

