Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.