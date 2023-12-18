D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,691 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.5% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 23.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.2% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day moving average of $246.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

