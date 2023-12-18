D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.