D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 570 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $407.38 on Monday. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

