D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,583,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $150.11 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.