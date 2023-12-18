Daniel Bailey Sells 1,400 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00.

Russel Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE RUS opened at C$43.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. Russel Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.70.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

RUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.07.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

