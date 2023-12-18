DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DatChat by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DatChat in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DatChat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DatChat by 116.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,590 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DatChat alerts:

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.32. DatChat has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $8.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat ( NASDAQ:DATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DatChat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DatChat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.