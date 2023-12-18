Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $4.83 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

