Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 16,367 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 51.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 587,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,861,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

