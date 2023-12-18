Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 623,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 107,301 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $643,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,086,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

