Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $112.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

