Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.