Dentgroup LLC Sells 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $531.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $537.38 and a 200-day moving average of $506.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

