Desjardins Lowers Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$40.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EMP.A

Empire Trading Down 0.9 %

Empire Dividend Announcement

Shares of Empire stock opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.63. Empire has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total value of C$53,468.85. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.