Desjardins Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$34.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.77.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

CVE opened at C$21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The firm has a market cap of C$40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$20.31 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

