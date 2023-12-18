Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.44. Destination XL Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

