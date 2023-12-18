Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.04 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

