DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,477 Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS XSHQ opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

