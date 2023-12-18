DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,302,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,315,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,923,000 after buying an additional 253,046 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

