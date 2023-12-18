DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $70,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 242.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

