DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PIZ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 117,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 214.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 84,490 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,439 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $31.18 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

