Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $87.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.44 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,480. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

