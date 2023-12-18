Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $129.98 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.