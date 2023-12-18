Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.50.
DOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Canada downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.
Dollarama Trading Down 3.1 %
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
