Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$108.00 at National Bankshares

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$100.50.

Shares of DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$74.36 and a 1-year high of C$101.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

