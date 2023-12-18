Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Head to Head Contrast

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Domo and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 3 2 0 2.40 Qualys 4 5 4 0 2.00

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, indicating a potential upside of 61.99%. Qualys has a consensus target price of $136.08, indicating a potential downside of 31.57%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -24.09% N/A -33.86% Qualys 25.77% 48.17% 19.64%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Domo and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Domo has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.0% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Domo and Qualys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $308.64 million 1.13 -$105.55 million ($2.16) -4.46 Qualys $540.74 million 13.53 $107.99 million $3.70 53.74

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security. Its integrated suite of IT, security, and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify and manage IT assets, collect, and analyze IT security data, discover, and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend, and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company offers its solutions through its sales teams, as well as through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

