Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Trimmed by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.75. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

