Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

DBX opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 456,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,281.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

