Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,864 shares of company stock valued at $164,887. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $24,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 624,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $15.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

