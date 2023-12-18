Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

EGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

