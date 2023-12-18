East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) & Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 11.89% 17.60% 3.09% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Risk and Volatility

Ares Management has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $4.69 billion 7.64 $167.54 million $2.15 54.26 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ares Management and East Resources Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Ares Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Management and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 5 6 0 2.55 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ares Management presently has a consensus target price of $110.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.99%. Given Ares Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Management is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

Ares Management beats East Resources Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

