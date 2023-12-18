East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $71.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

EWBC opened at $71.38 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.