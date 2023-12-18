East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $71.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.55.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Citigroup started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company.
East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
East West Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
