Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

