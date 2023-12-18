Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

