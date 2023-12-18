EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises about 1.2% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.23% of EMCOR Group worth $22,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EME. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $216.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.89 and a 12 month high of $227.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

