Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Empire and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. National Bankshares cut shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$34.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

